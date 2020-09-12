 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch the Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 13th, at 4:25 PM ET, the Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The game is airing exclusively on FOX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$55$60$55$20$30$30$65
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $60
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $55
Includes: Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $65
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $55
Includes: Fox + 23 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Live Stream