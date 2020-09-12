How to Watch the Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Sunday, September 13th, at 4:25 PM ET, the Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The game is airing exclusively on FOX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers
- When: Sunday, September 13th @ 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
