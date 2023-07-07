How to Watch ‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Part of a group of four new additions to the Hulu true-crime docuseries library, the three-part “The Ashley Madison Affair” from ABC News Studios will debut this week on the streamer. From shameless marketing tactics to a massive data breach, the notorious dating platform Ashley Madison dominated the news cycle in the aughts and 2010s, and, now, the three-part series will explore the rise and fall of the scandalous site. “The Ashley Madison Affair” will arrive on Hulu on Friday, July 7, 2023. You can watch The Ashley Madison Affair with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ Premiere
From ABC News Studios, “The Ashley Madison Affair” will explore the infamous, scandalous dating platform that was launched in 2001 as internet dating was on the rise and was marketed to people who are in monogamous relationships looking to have affairs.
The three-part docuseries look at the rise of the site through its attention-grabbing marketing campaigns until its explosive fall in 2015, when a group of hackers called The Impact Team breached the platform and released over 60 gigabytes of user and company data, including private information of its users.
The three-part “The Ashley Madison Affair” will be available in full on Hulu this Friday, July 7, 2023.
‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ Premiere Schedule
Hulu will be premiering “The Ashley Madison Affair” on Friday, July 7, 2023, in three parts.
-Episode 1: Friday, July 7, 2023
-Episode 2: Friday, July 7, 2023
-Episode 3: Friday, July 7, 2023
‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ Premiere Trailer
The Ashley Madison AffairJuly 7, 2023
The rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the dating website aimed at marriage cheats. Pioneers in outrageous viral advertising, the company stops at nothing to gain publicity and by 2015 it appears to be on the brink of world domination. Then a team of hackers expose the intimate sexual secrets of millions of members, with devastating consequences. But in the aftermath of the data breach, are the site’s adulterous users the only ones with dirty secrets?
