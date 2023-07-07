How to Watch ‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Part of a group of four new additions to the Hulu true-crime docuseries library, the three-part “The Ashley Madison Affair” from ABC News Studios will debut this week on the streamer. From shameless marketing tactics to a massive data breach, the notorious dating platform Ashley Madison dominated the news cycle in the aughts and 2010s, and, now, the three-part series will explore the rise and fall of the scandalous site. “The Ashley Madison Affair” will arrive on Hulu on Friday, July 7, 2023. You can watch The Ashley Madison Affair with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘The Ashley Madison Affair’ Premiere

From ABC News Studios, “The Ashley Madison Affair” will explore the infamous, scandalous dating platform that was launched in 2001 as internet dating was on the rise and was marketed to people who are in monogamous relationships looking to have affairs.

The three-part docuseries look at the rise of the site through its attention-grabbing marketing campaigns until its explosive fall in 2015, when a group of hackers called The Impact Team breached the platform and released over 60 gigabytes of user and company data, including private information of its users.

