How to Watch the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs Live Online Without Cable

The 2020 Major League Soccer regular season is officially over and the playoffs begin today. Leading the playoff season, which ends on Dec. 12, is the play-in round which will see New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact and Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF today at 6:30 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The first game will air on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes and the second will be on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

How to Stream the MLS Cup Playoffs

When: Begins Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m ET

TV: FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN, local RSN

During the first round, there will be games on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, UniMas, TUDN, and in certain markets on their local RSN, which are available on fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial

2020 MLS Playoffs Schedule - Play-in Round

New England Revolution @ Montreal Impact: 11/20 @ 6:30pm FS1

Nashville SC @ Inter Miami CF: 11/20 @ 9:00pm ESPN2

Orlando City SC @ New York City FC: 11/21 @ 12:00pm WRBW (Orlando), YES (New York), UniMas/TUDN

Columbus Crew SC @ New York Red Bulls: 11/21 @ 3:00pm SportsTime Ohio (Columbus), MSG (New York), UniMas/TUDN

Sporting Kansas City @ San Jose Earthquakes: 11/21 @ 4:00pm FS1

Minnesota United FC @ Colorado Rapids: 11/22 @ 7:30pm ESPN

Portland Timbers @ FC Dallas: 11/22 @ 10:00pm ESPN

For their match against Montreal, New England comes in as the expected winner. Though they’ll be playing without Luis Caicedo and Cristian Penilla who are both out on injuries, the team is still expected to beat their rival. New England has swept in the last two games, coming out with a 3-2 over Montreal in October after, another 3-1 victory back in September.

Montreal has proven to be scrappy, however, delivering a surprising 3-2 win against D.C. United earlier this month. The victory scored the team a spot in the playoffs, after they lost five of their last seven games, Action Network reports.

The face off between Nashville and Inter Miami is a bit more dramatic. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, three Inter Miami players—including two key starters— will not be playing since they were barred from traveling as they were not medically cleared. “‘Not medically cleared’ is the language MLS clubs have used on injury reports for players who tested positive for COVID-19,” the Sun Sentinel reports.

How to Stream the MLS Cup Playoffs Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the MLS Cup Playoffs live on FS1 and FOX Deportes using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

