How to Watch the 2022 Australian Open Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Tennis’ first major of 2022 won’t have its undisputed king. After having his visa canceled, world #1 Novak Djokovic will not participate in the Australian Open, leaving the field wide open, especially without other top stars like Roger Federer. Likewise, the women’s side will be without Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu, and Jennifer Brady. ESPN has all the tennis action you can handle. Here’s how you can watch every second of the Australian Open.

How to Watch the 2022 Australian Open

Schedule

Monday, Jan. 17

First Round: 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Second round: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Second round: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All court coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 20

Third round: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 21

Third round: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 22

Round of 16: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 23

Round of 16: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Monday, Jan. 24

Quarterfinals: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Quarterfinals: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Quarterfinal: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 27

Men’s singles semifinal: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Women’s singles semifinal: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

Mixed Doubles Championship: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 28

Men’s singles semifinal: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, Jan 29.

Women’s Championship: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

Men’s Doubles Championship: 5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Women’s Doubles Championship: 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+

All courts coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan 30.

Men’s Championship: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

How to Stream the 2022 Australian Open for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Australian Open live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options