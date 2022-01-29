 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Australian Open Men’s Finals Live on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Mobile, and More

Jeff Kotuby

After nearly two weeks of high-level tennis action down under, the men’s finals of the 2022 Australian Open are here. All-time great Rafael Nadal takes on the “top-seeded” Daniil Medvedev to see who will capture the first title of 2022. You’ll need to stay up late tonight to see the battle live. Here’s how you can watch all the action on ESPN and ESPN+.

How to Watch the Australian Open Men’s Finals Live on ESPN Without Cable

Background

The 2022 Australian Open began mired in controversy, when world #1 Novak Djokovic was allowed, then denied, access to the event due to his vaccination status. Since then, the tournament has gone off without a hitch and given us great matches all throughout. The semifinal matches saw Italian Matteo Berrettini take on the legendary Rafael Nadal, while the other match saw Russian Daniil Medvedev take on the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was technically the top seed due to Djokovic’s withdrawal. Now, Nadal and Medvedev will duke it out in a case of past vs. present.

How to Stream the Australian Open Men’s Finals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Australian Open Men’s Finals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

