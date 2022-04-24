How to Watch ‘The Baby’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new HBO Original limited series makes its debut this weekend, combining comedy and horror. Taking familiar horror tropes and infusing them wit hlaugh-out-loud comedy, “The Baby” premieres on Sunday, April 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Baby’ Series Premiere

After the premiere, you will also be able to watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max does not offer a free trial of its streaming service. For the best deal, you can sign up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu if you have not done so already. You will need to sign up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

2. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used the free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Euphoria.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to stream season 2 and enjoy some of the other available titles, too.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘The Baby’

38-year-old Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) never wanted to have children. However, after an accident, a baby literally lands in her arms, making her a mother instantly. She soon learns that this cute infant is actually manipulative, controlling, and capable of killing. The baby definitely wants Natasha, though she’s desperate to get it out of her life. Making things even creepier, Amira Ghazalla also stars as 70-year-old Mrs. Eaves (Amira Ghazalla) who has lived in her car for the past 50 years of her life and yet somehow ends up wherever the baby is.

The cast also features Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie, Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, and Divian Ladwa.

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu

The Baby April 24, 2022 When 38 year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?

How to Stream ‘The Baby’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Baby” series premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options