 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC Bachelor in Paradise

How to Watch the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

It’s a good day for Bachelor Nation with a new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” debuting. The “Bachelor” spin-off follows some of your favorite singles from the franchise as they head to the beach in hopes of finding love. New episodes will air on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the season premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

You can also stream “Bachelor in Paradise” on Hulu the day after each episode airs.

About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Set in Mexico, a handful of former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are mingling with one another, hoping to hit things off. The franchise’s fan favorites are sure to provide plenty of drama as things heat up. Prepare for sparks to fly and tears to be shed as these singles search for that special someone.

After a rotation of guest hosts stepped in for Season 7 last year, there will be more consistency this season with Jesse Palmer solely filling the position. Wells Adams is back, once again, as the bartender.

Below, you can find a complete list of all of the singles returning to the franchise for a second chance at love.

  • Romeo Alexander: “The Bachelorette” Season 18
  • Michael Allio: “The Bachelorette” Season 17
  • Shanae Ankney: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Jill Chin: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Brittany Galvin: “The Bachelor” Season 25
  • Justin Glaze: “The Bachelorette” Season 17
  • Hunter Haag: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Sierra Jackson: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Brandon Jones: “The Bachelorette” Season 18
  • Hailey Malles: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Kira Mengistu: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Lace Morris: “The Bachelor” Season 20
  • Logan Palmer: “The Bachelorette” Season 19
  • Genevieve Parisi: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Jacob Rapini: “The Bachelorette” Season 19
  • Serene Russell: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Andrew Spencer: “The Bachelorette” Season 17
  • Teddi Wright: “The Bachelor” Season 26
  • Casey Woods: “The Bachelorette” Season 18

“Bachelor in Paradise” begins a little later than usual due to “The Bachelorette” being behind its typical schedule. Fortunately, the new season is finally here for fans to enjoy. Don’t miss the first night of festivities.

How to Stream ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Bachelor in Paradise” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check Out the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Trailer:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.