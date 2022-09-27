How to Watch the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
It’s a good day for Bachelor Nation with a new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” debuting. The “Bachelor” spin-off follows some of your favorite singles from the franchise as they head to the beach in hopes of finding love. New episodes will air on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the season premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8
- When: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
You can also stream “Bachelor in Paradise” on Hulu the day after each episode airs.
About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8
Set in Mexico, a handful of former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are mingling with one another, hoping to hit things off. The franchise’s fan favorites are sure to provide plenty of drama as things heat up. Prepare for sparks to fly and tears to be shed as these singles search for that special someone.
After a rotation of guest hosts stepped in for Season 7 last year, there will be more consistency this season with Jesse Palmer solely filling the position. Wells Adams is back, once again, as the bartender.
Below, you can find a complete list of all of the singles returning to the franchise for a second chance at love.
- Romeo Alexander: “The Bachelorette” Season 18
- Michael Allio: “The Bachelorette” Season 17
- Shanae Ankney: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Jill Chin: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Brittany Galvin: “The Bachelor” Season 25
- Justin Glaze: “The Bachelorette” Season 17
- Hunter Haag: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Sierra Jackson: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Brandon Jones: “The Bachelorette” Season 18
- Hailey Malles: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Kira Mengistu: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Lace Morris: “The Bachelor” Season 20
- Logan Palmer: “The Bachelorette” Season 19
- Genevieve Parisi: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Jacob Rapini: “The Bachelorette” Season 19
- Serene Russell: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Andrew Spencer: “The Bachelorette” Season 17
- Teddi Wright: “The Bachelor” Season 26
- Casey Woods: “The Bachelorette” Season 18
“Bachelor in Paradise” begins a little later than usual due to “The Bachelorette” being behind its typical schedule. Fortunately, the new season is finally here for fans to enjoy. Don’t miss the first night of festivities.
How to Stream ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Bachelor in Paradise” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
