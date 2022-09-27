How to Watch the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s a good day for Bachelor Nation with a new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” debuting. The “Bachelor” spin-off follows some of your favorite singles from the franchise as they head to the beach in hopes of finding love. New episodes will air on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the season premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

When: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also stream “Bachelor in Paradise” on Hulu the day after each episode airs.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Set in Mexico, a handful of former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are mingling with one another, hoping to hit things off. The franchise’s fan favorites are sure to provide plenty of drama as things heat up. Prepare for sparks to fly and tears to be shed as these singles search for that special someone.

After a rotation of guest hosts stepped in for Season 7 last year, there will be more consistency this season with Jesse Palmer solely filling the position. Wells Adams is back, once again, as the bartender.

Below, you can find a complete list of all of the singles returning to the franchise for a second chance at love.

Romeo Alexander: “The Bachelorette” Season 18

Michael Allio: “The Bachelorette” Season 17

Shanae Ankney: “The Bachelor” Season 26

Jill Chin: “The Bachelor” Season 26

Brittany Galvin: “The Bachelor” Season 25

Justin Glaze: “The Bachelorette” Season 17

Hunter Haag: “The Bachelor” Season 26

Sierra Jackson: “The Bachelor” Season 26

Brandon Jones: “The Bachelorette” Season 18

Hailey Malles: “The Bachelor” Season 26 Kira Mengistu: “The Bachelor” Season 26

Lace Morris: “The Bachelor” Season 20

Logan Palmer: “The Bachelorette” Season 19

Genevieve Parisi: “The Bachelor” Season 26

Jacob Rapini: “The Bachelorette” Season 19

Serene Russell: “The Bachelor” Season 26

Andrew Spencer: “The Bachelorette” Season 17

Teddi Wright: “The Bachelor” Season 26

Casey Woods: “The Bachelorette” Season 18

“Bachelor in Paradise” begins a little later than usual due to “The Bachelorette” being behind its typical schedule. Fortunately, the new season is finally here for fans to enjoy. Don’t miss the first night of festivities.

How to Stream ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Bachelor in Paradise” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services