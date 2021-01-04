How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Bachelor Nation fanatics across the country rejoice, as another installment of the show begins today with Matt James embarking on his own journey to find his one true love on The Bachelor.

How to Watch “The Bachelor” Season 25 Premiere

When: Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The real estate broker was originally supposed to compete on The Bachelorette, but production delays due to COVID-19 derailed those plans and he was named the next bachelor instead. Season 25 of the show premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This season will see 32 women competing for the 28-year-old’s heart. While it’ll be celebrating a landmark milestone as the 25th season, this season of The Bachelor will also be celebrating the fact that James is the first Black Bachelor in franchise history.

Ladies from across the country will be coming to steal James’ heart as he has already proven to be the total package with his strong family values, great career and dedication to using his growing platform for good. The season takes off immediately, as only 24 lucky ladies will be making it through.

Just like The Bachelorette, season 25 of The Bachelor was filmed entirely on one location in an effort to reduce risk of contracting COVID-19. As always, Chris Harrison will be back to host the show.

