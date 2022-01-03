How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ with Clayton Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

On a new season of “The Bachelor,” Clayton Echard is front and center as 31 women vie for his heart. It all begins on “The Bachelor” season 26 premiere, which airs live on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch it on-demand the following day with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 Premiere

When: Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘The Bachelor’

On “The Bachelor,” Clayton will have an opportunity to date all 31 women at once. Throughout the season, he will go on a variety of group dates and one-on-one dates to get to know each of the eligible bachelorettes. Clayton will have to send women home each week until the very end when he will make his final choice and pop the question to one lucky lady.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Clayton teased that this is a “chaotic” season, so who knows what could be in store? As always, the show promises plenty of tears and drama.

After Chris Harrison’s exit from the Bachelor franchise, Jesse Palmer will host Clayton’s season. This season’s ladies include:

Cassidy, 26, executive assistant from Los Angeles, CA

Claire, 28, spray tanner from Virginia Beach, VA

Daria, 24, law student from Baldwin, NY

Eliza, 25, marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth, 32, real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, CO

Ency, 26, sales manager from Burbank, CA

Gabby, 30, ICU nurse from Denver, CO

Genevieve, 26, bartender from Los Angeles, CA

Hailey, 26, pediatric nurse from Orlando, FL

Hunter, 28, human resources specialist from Charlotte, NC

Ivana, 31, bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, NY

Jane, 33, social media director from Los Angeles, CA

Jill, 26, architectural historian from Scituate, RI

Kate, 32, real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, CA

Kira, 32, physician from Philadelphia, PA

Lindsay D., 27, neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, FL

Lindsay W., 28, industrial sales representative from Houston, TX

Mara, 32, entrepreneur from Collingswood, NJ

Marlena, 30, former olympian from Virginia Beach, VA

Melina, 27, personal trainer from West Hollywood, CA

Rachel, 25, flight instructor from Clermont, FL

Rianna, 26, registered nurse from Dallas, TX

Salley, 26, spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, VA

Samantha, 26, occupational therapist from San Diego, CA

Sarah, 23, wealth management advisor from New York City, NY

Serene, 26, elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, OK

Shanae, 29, recruiter from Sycamore, OH

Sierra, 26, recruiting coordinator from Dallas, TX

Susie, 28, wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, VA

Teddi, 24, surgical unit nurse from Highland, CA

Tessa, 26, human resources specialist from Stamford, CT

