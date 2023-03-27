 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Zach has a pretty big decision to make and we can only hope that he makes it for the right reasons. On the Season 27 finale of ABC’s long-running search for love, Zach Shallcross will have to decide between two women; will it be Kaity or Gabi, and will he pop the question? Instead of a traditional two-night finale, ABC will air a three-hour finale, including an “After the Rose” special. The festivities will begin on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

The 27th season of “The Bachelor” comes to an end on Monday, March 27 and there is a distinct possibility that will be the most dramatic finale in history. Zach has narrowed down 30 women to just Kaity and Gabi, and tonight, we will all get to see which couple — presumably — ends up engaged.

After Zach makes his emotional decision, ABC will immediately air the “After the Final Rose” special in which Zach and his finance update audiences on everything that has happened since filming wrapped and dive into all of the emotions surrounding the episode that just aired.

But, of course, the hopefully happy couple won’t be the only ones able to speak their piece as the 29 eliminated women will also be able to confront Zach about how things went down this season.

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Finale with a free trial of Fubo.

You can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    ABC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

