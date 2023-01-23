How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new season of “ The Bachelor ” premieres tonight, and you won’t want to miss out on the fun night of first impressions. Season 27’s lead is Zach Shallcross, who was on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s joint season of “The Bachelorette.” He says he’s ready to find love after a failed relationship with Rachel and his self-elimination from the show. Don’t miss “The Bachelor” Season 27 premiere on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch The Bachelor: Season 27 and ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM .

Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

About 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere

Zach is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills. While preparing for his season to begin, he’s said he’s a part of “The Bachelor” for the right reasons and that he’s eager to find a best friend to fall in love with. As fans have come to expect, there are plenty of tears and drama ahead. In the trailer, Zach can be seen getting pretty emotional over some tough moments.

Host Jesse Palmer is back to be a part of Zach’s season. The trailer teases that “Bachelor” alums will return to the series. Sean Lowe, Victoria Fuller, and Tahzjuan Hawkins all appear in Zach’s season in some way.

Below, you can get to know the single ladies hoping to find love on Zach’s season of “The Bachelor”:

Aly, 26 - Healthcare Strategist

Anastasia, 30 - Content Marketing Manager

Ariel, 28 - Marketing Executive

Bailey, 27 - Executive Recruiter

Brianna, 24 - Entrepreneur

Brooklyn, 25 - Rodeo Racer

Cara, 27 - Corporate Recruiter

Catherine, 26 - Dancer

Charity, 26 - Family Therapist

Christina, 26 - Content Creator

Davia, 25 - Marketing Manager

Gabriella, 25 - Account Executive

Genevie, 26 - Neonatal Nurse

Greer, 24 - Medical Sales Representative

Holland, 24 - Insurance Marketer

Jessica, 23 - E-Commerce Coordinator

Kaitlyn, 27 - ER Nurse

Katherine, 26 - Registered Nurse

Kimberly, 30 - Hospitality Manager

Kylee, 25 - Postpartum Nurse

Chandralekha, 29 - Financial Advisor

Madison, 26 - Business Owner

Mercedes, 24 - Nonprofit Owner

Olivia L., 24 - Patient Care Technician

Olivia M., 25 - Stylist

Rebecca, 25 - Nursing Student

Sonia, 29 - Project Manager

Vanessa, 23 - Restaurant Marketer

Victoria J., 30 - Makeup Artist

Viktoria E., 29 - Nanny

Can you watch 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere for free?

Yes, DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Bachelor: Season 27 and ABC on DIRECTV STREAM.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere?

You can watch The Bachelor: Season 27 and ABC on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere Trailer