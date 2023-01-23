How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A new season of “The Bachelor” premieres tonight, and you won’t want to miss out on the fun night of first impressions. Season 27’s lead is Zach Shallcross, who was on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s joint season of “The Bachelorette.” He says he’s ready to find love after a failed relationship with Rachel and his self-elimination from the show. Don’t miss “The Bachelor” Season 27 premiere on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch The Bachelor: Season 27 and ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere
Zach is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills. While preparing for his season to begin, he’s said he’s a part of “The Bachelor” for the right reasons and that he’s eager to find a best friend to fall in love with. As fans have come to expect, there are plenty of tears and drama ahead. In the trailer, Zach can be seen getting pretty emotional over some tough moments.
Host Jesse Palmer is back to be a part of Zach’s season. The trailer teases that “Bachelor” alums will return to the series. Sean Lowe, Victoria Fuller, and Tahzjuan Hawkins all appear in Zach’s season in some way.
Below, you can get to know the single ladies hoping to find love on Zach’s season of “The Bachelor”:
- Aly, 26 - Healthcare Strategist
- Anastasia, 30 - Content Marketing Manager
- Ariel, 28 - Marketing Executive
- Bailey, 27 - Executive Recruiter
- Brianna, 24 - Entrepreneur
- Brooklyn, 25 - Rodeo Racer
- Cara, 27 - Corporate Recruiter
- Catherine, 26 - Dancer
- Charity, 26 - Family Therapist
- Christina, 26 - Content Creator
- Davia, 25 - Marketing Manager
- Gabriella, 25 - Account Executive
- Genevie, 26 - Neonatal Nurse
- Greer, 24 - Medical Sales Representative
- Holland, 24 - Insurance Marketer
- Jessica, 23 - E-Commerce Coordinator
- Kaitlyn, 27 - ER Nurse
- Katherine, 26 - Registered Nurse
- Kimberly, 30 - Hospitality Manager
- Kylee, 25 - Postpartum Nurse
- Chandralekha, 29 - Financial Advisor
- Madison, 26 - Business Owner
- Mercedes, 24 - Nonprofit Owner
- Olivia L., 24 - Patient Care Technician
- Olivia M., 25 - Stylist
- Rebecca, 25 - Nursing Student
- Sonia, 29 - Project Manager
- Vanessa, 23 - Restaurant Marketer
- Victoria J., 30 - Makeup Artist
- Viktoria E., 29 - Nanny
Can you watch 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere for free?
Yes, DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Bachelor: Season 27 and ABC on DIRECTV STREAM.
What devices can you use to stream 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere?
You can watch The Bachelor: Season 27 and ABC on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere Trailer
The Bachelor: Season 27January 23, 2023
After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Zach Shallcross’ journey to find love continues when he steps in as leading man for the 27th season of “The Bachelor.” The endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif., stole Bachelor Nation’s heart with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents — who have been married over 30 years — have shown him what true love looks like, and he strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him.
ABC
ABC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
- DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment
- $74.99 / month
- Hulu Live TV
- $69.99 / month