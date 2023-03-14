How to Watch ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Zach Shallcross’s emotional season of “ The Bachelor ” on ABC is almost over, but there is still plenty of drama packed into the last several episodes. On Monday, he visited the hometowns of Gabi, Charity, Kaity, and Ariel. Now, on Tuesday, March 14, it all heats up with the “Women Tell All” episode. Make sure you don’t miss the major tea that’s going to be spilled on Tuesday. It all begins at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch ABC with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , fuboTV , or YouTube TV .

About 'The Bachelor: Women Tell All'

The “Women Tell All” episode is one of the most exciting and most revealing parts of any season of “The Bachelor.” Host Jesse Palmer returns to lead a juicy conversation about all that’s gone down throughout Zach’s season. All of the ladies from the season are reunited to talk about him, the wild events, and more.

During the “Women Tell All,” Zach’s former flames have a chance to make amends with one another if they choose to do so. However, this reunion also has the potential to intensify the conflicts they faced throughout the season. The short previews for the upcoming episode prove that there will be tears, insults, and truths flying across the stage. There’s no way to know what is going to go down in this episode filled with unexpected twists and turns. So, tune in on Tuesday for bombshell confessions and all kinds of drama.

What is the 'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' episode schedule?

Below is the tentative schedule for the final few weeks of Zach’s season.

March 13 - Hometown Dates

- Hometown Dates March 14 - Women Tell All

- Women Tell All March 27 - Fantasy Suites

- Fantasy Suites April 3 - Finale

