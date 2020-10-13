How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Premiere Live For Free Online Without Cable

Bachelor Nation fanatics across the country rejoice, as another installment of the show begins today. After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, “The Bachelorette” season 16 premieres tonight. The show was originally slated for May, however, due to productions halts, the date had to be pushed back. Nonetheless, the hit competition reality TV series comes back on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch “The Bachelorette” Season 16 Premiere

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

This season, the eligible gentlemen will be competing to win the affection of Clare Crawley, who was a competitor on “The Bachelor” season 18. After her fall out with the bachelor of that season, Juan Pablo, Clare went on “Bachelor in Paradise,” seasons one and two and still came out with no luck.

She then went on “Bachelor Winter Games,” where she met Beauséjour-Savard. However, the pair found that they were not a match made in heaven and broke up after having been engaged. Now, after a few bouts of trial and error, Clare is giving love another chance and embarking on yet another quest to find her happily ever after.

Thirty men will enter the mansion to bid for Clare’s heart. Ages range from 26 to 40 with careers just as versatile; there is an army ranger veteran, wildlife manager, male grooming specialist, former pro-baller, aeronautical engineer, just to name a few.

As always, Chris Harrison will be back to host the show. But as always, and in this case it probably is true, this will be the most dramatic season of “The Bachelorette” ever.

