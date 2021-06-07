 Skip to Content
The Bachelorette ABC

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

Season 17 of ‘The Bachelorette’ is finally here! Katie Thurston is ready to take on all of the challenges and drama that come with having 30 men vying for her love. The season kicks off on Monday, June 7. You can tune in to meet Katie and all her potential suitors with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Premiere

This season is sure to be different from any we’ve seen before. Since beloved Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison has decided to “step aside for a period of time,” the franchise has filled his role with former Bachelorette leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. This season was filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya near Albuquerque, New Mexico, as reported by Reality Steve.

Per a press release from ABC, this season’s eligible bachelors include:

  • Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, Calif.
  • Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif.
  • Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria
  • Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, Calif.
  • Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, N.Y.
  • Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Mass.
  • Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, Calif.
  • Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tenn.
  • Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif.
  • David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tenn.
  • Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, N.C.
  • Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, Calif.
  • Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.
  • Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas
  • Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, N.J.
  • John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif.
  • Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Fla.
  • Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.
  • Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Fla.
  • Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas
  • Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Ore.
  • Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nev.
  • Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio
  • Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, Calif.
  • Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
  • Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, Calif.
  • Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Ga.

Plus, one mystery guy will be joining in the fun, giving Katie a total of 30 men to date before she has to make a big decision. With whom will she spend the rest of her life?

How to Stream ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Bachelorette” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Katie Thurston is Back for 'The Bachelorette'

