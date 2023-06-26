How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere

The newest Bachelorette, Charity, is from Columbus, Georgia, and is 27 years old. She’s excited to begin this adventure and hopes to find someone who truly values her for who she is. As fans of Bachelor Nation know, every season brings different ups and downs. There’s plenty of drama to go around as Charity gets to know her potential suitors. Throughout the season, the leading lady will go on dates with each of the men individually and in larger groups. Week by week, she will eliminate the ones who didn’t leave the best impression and save those she hit it off with.

Might she find love by the end of the season? Be sure to tune in weekly as the romance heats up and the prospects begin to dwindle. Host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise once again to support Charity on this journey.

One new episode airs weekly on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who Are the Men on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20?

The following men are vying for Charity’s attention in the new season:

Aaron B., 29, software salesman San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, firefighter, San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, realtor, Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, travel nurse, San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, resident physician, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, pro wrestler, Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, world record jumper, White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, integrative medicine specialist, Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, attorney, Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, tech operations director, San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, tennis pro, Lawai, Hawaii

John., 27, data scientist, New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, underwater welder, Virginia Beach, Va. Josh, 28, Harvard grad student, Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman, Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, tech recruiter, Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, yacht captain, Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nic,” 32, HR executive, Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, airline pilot, New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, software sales representative, Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, medical sales director, Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, loan officer, Springboro, Ohio

Warwick, 27, construction manager, Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, biomedical scientist, Carrboro, N.C.

