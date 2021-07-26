How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All’ (Katie Thurston) Live For Free Without Cable

Katie Thurston is down to just four suitors on this season of The Bachelorette. You can tune in to watch Katie reunite with those who have already been sent home as part of “The Men Tell All”, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Men Tell All

When: Monday, July 26th at 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

It’s time for Katie’s former suitors to talk it out. But first, one of the men has an emotional realization about his journey to find love, which leads to a heartbreakingly honest conversation with Katie at the resort. Then, it’s time for the men to get real when they reunite for the first time since New Mexico to hash out all the drama and laugh at their mistakes, all in front of a live studio audience.

The four men still remaining vying for Katie’s heart are the following:

Blake, 30, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.

Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.

Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio

This season is sure has been different from any we’ve seen before. Since Bachelor host Chris Harrison has stepped away from the show, the franchise has filled his role with former Bachelorette leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. This season was filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

