How to Watch ‘The Bad Seed Returns’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you enjoyed the 2018 movie “The Bad Seed,” which was based on the book by the same title, you won’t want to miss the premiere of “The Bad Seed Returns.” Lifetime movie fans can cap off their Labor Day weekend with the horror drama sequel. The new film premieres on Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Bad Seed Returns’

When: Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 ET

Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 ET TV: Lifetime

Lifetime Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘The Bad Seed Returns’

The thrilling continuation of “The Bad Seed” story is here just in time to kick off fall and get viewers in the Halloween spirit. In the original film, David Grossman was shot and killed when he attempted to stop his daughter, Emma’s murderous activity.

Now, the story picks back up and follows 15-year-old Emma, who is living with her aunt Angela. Though she’s living a seemingly average life as a teenage girl, things are far from normal. She is still violent and now, another girl at school is beginning to pick up on her dark secrets. She’s willing to use her abilities once again to take on her bullies.

“The Bad Seed Returns” cast features:

Mckenna Grace as Emma

Michelle Morgan as Angela

Benjamin Ayres as Robert Costa

Ella Dixon as Kat

Marlee Walchuk as Cora

Lorne Cardinal as Brian

Patty McCormack as Dr. March

Jude Wilson as Nathan

Doron Bell as Ronnie George

Madeleine Kelders as Mrs. Chaudry

“The Bad Seed Returns” was initially set to premiere on Lifetime on Memorial Day but was postponed in response to the school shooting in Uvalde.

How to Stream ‘The Bad Seed Returns’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Bad Seed Returns” premiere on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Options