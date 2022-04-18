 Skip to Content
The Batman HBO Max

How to Watch ‘The Batman’ in 4K on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Lauren Forristal

The Warner Bros. Pictures blockbuster, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, will be available to stream on HBO Max on Monday, April 18. The film will also air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch Gotham City’s vigilante detective with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Batman’

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “The Batman.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves’ new film explores Bruce Wayne’s alter ego investigating Gotham City’s criminal underworld in order to catch a killer targeting the city’s elite. Throughout his search, the world’s greatest detective encounters such characters as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz, The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and The Riddler (Paul Dano). As Batman gets closer to cracking the case, the evidence begins to hit a little too close to home.

Also appearing alongside Pattinson are Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The Batman

March 1, 2022

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman (Robert Pattinson) uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).

The cast includes Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Colin Farrell (Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).

The film was directed and written by Matt Reeves.

Check out the trailer of 'The Batman':

