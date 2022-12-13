How to Watch ‘The Battle for Justina Pelletier’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A fascinating new Peacock original docuseries, “The Battle for Justina Pelletier,” drops on the streaming service this week. Its four episodes tell Justina’s true story, beginning with the 14-year-old’s medical issues and her being admitted to Boston Children’s Hospital. These events ultimately lead up to a legal battle between the hospital and her parents. The docuseries premieres exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 13. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'The Battle for Justina Pelletier' Premiere

“The Battle for Justina Pelletier” revists the complicated case, which began in 2013. At the time, 14-year-old Justina appeared to be an average young adult, but she began experiencing odd symptoms. Once she entered the hospital, many questions were raised about her health and her parents, Linda and Lou Pelletier. Before long, her parents were accused of medical child abuse and over-medicalizing Justina. This is also known as Munchausen by proxy. As a result, she was placed in the custody of the state of Massachussetts.

Eventually, an Anonymous computer hacker got involved in Justina’s case. This put the spotlight on the Pelletier family’s situation, sparking a major nationwide debate about parental rights and child protections.

“The Battle for Justina Pelletier” delves into the intricate details and events that followed. The docuseries features the following four episodes:

“Our Little Peanut” “We Do Not Forgive, We Do Not Forget” “We Go to War” “And Then We Went Home”

Can you watch 'The Battle for Justina Pelletier' Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘The Battle for Justina Pelletier’ Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What is the 'The Battle for Justina Pelletier' Premiere episode schedule?

All four episodes drop simultaneously and are available to stream on-demand beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Battle for Justina Pelletier' Premiere?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Battle for Justina Pelletier' Premiere Trailer