How to Watch 'The Battle Showcase' High School Basketball Event LIVE on Roku, iOS, Fire TV and More

Jeff Kotuby

Eight premier high school basketball teams will be on display this Friday evening as part NBC Sports’ “The Battle Showcase.” See the next generation of basketball stars, like North Carolina commit Mikey Williams, Stanford commit Ryan Agarwal, and more take the court LIVE on NBCSN and Peacock. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch “The Battle Showcase” LIVE on NBCSN and Peacock

Background

(via NBC Sports Group)

This one-day showcase is the perfect complement to the college basketball season tip-off. High school stars from across the nation are set to compete against each other in many of the players’ first national spotlight.

Featured are top-ranked North Carolina native Mikey Williams of Vertical Academy, Stanford bound Ryan Agarwal from Coppell, Robert Dillingham, JJ Taylor, Ja’Kobe Walter, Austin Nunez, Omaha Biliew, Julian Philips, Jordan Walsh and Jahki Howard of Kanye West’s school, Donda Academy.

The full slate of games can be found below:

The Battle Showcase Games Times and Platforms

Game Time Platform
Coppell HS vs. Vertical Academy 5 PM NBCSN
Donda Academy vs. Premier Academy 6:30 PM Peacock
McKinney HS vs. Wagner HS 8 PM Peacock
Link Prep vs. iSchool of Lewisville 9:30 PM NBCSN
All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Battle Showcase Series: KT Kings vs. The High

