How To Watch The ‘BattleBots: Champions’ Premiere For Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, IOS, and Mobile

Get ready to rumble with the return of some bot veterans in this year’s premiere of “BattleBots: Champions,” premiering Thursday, Aug. 4 on both Discovery and discovery+. Previous “BattleBot” tournament contestants return in an all-out competition to see who will be crowned the best of the best and take home the brand new golden bolt trophy. You can watch the first episode of the new season Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 pm. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How To Watch ‘BattleBots: Champions’

-When: Thursday, August 4 at 8 p.m ET.

-TV: Discovery

-Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also stream “BattleBots: Champions” on discovery+.

About ‘Battle Bots: Champions’

“Battle Bots: Champions” sees “BattleBot” veterans return to throw down in Las Vegas, Nev. Of the eight bots that compete, one will have the opportunity to face off against a “BattleBot” champion, after which will be awarded the Giant Nut trophy and join the “BattleBots” all-star winners.

However, the battle does not end there. In the ultimate “BattleBot” test, a different kind of challenge will see bots getting a new trophy: the golden bolt. Viewers can watch these “BattleBots” clash in the 2-hour premiere this Thursday.

