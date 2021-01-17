How to Watch ‘The Batwoman’ Season 2 Premiere Live Online For Free

The highly anticipated second season premiere of Batwoman is finally here. The series had some major changes in-between, but fans are ecstatic nonetheless. Season two premieres on The CW at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the ‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

CW is offered live in select markets, so use our Channel Finder to make sure its available in your market. If not, it will be available on-demand the next day.

As with many other shows, season two of Batwoman is coming back much later than anticipated after COVD-19 caused production shutdowns. But a new premiere date is not the only thing the show has had to deal with this time around. After filming the first season, original main character, Kate Kane had to be written off the show after actress Ruby Rose decided to exit the series and work on other series. Now, Javicia Leslie takes over as Ryan Wilder a.k.a Batwoman.

With COVID-19 shifting things around, Batwoman is the only show out of the Arrowverse suite to return for the moment. Superman & Lois, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow Supergirl, and Black Lightning returning later this year.

