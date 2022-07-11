How to Watch the ‘BBQ USA’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Food Network’s latest series features a fan-favorite chef going on a tour of America’s best barbecue competitions. The show is called “BBQ USA” and features restaurant owner and bestselling author Michael Symon traveling around the country to visit the nation’s best barbecue chefs. The six-episode series is set to debut on Monday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the show with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “BBQ USA” Premiere

When: Monday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In addition, each of the episodes will stream on Discovery+, also starting on July 11.

About The “BBQ USA” Premiere

On the show, Symon will visit such competitions as the Rhythm & Ribs BBQ Festival in Georgia, the Cedar Fest in Texas, the Memphis in May International Festival in Tennessee, and other events in Alabama, Kansas, and New Jersey.

Throughout, the host will interview competitors, and eat all different types and styles of barbecue food.

“Having the chance to travel the country and watch these ‘cue stars compete on the grandest BBQ stage was a dream come true,” Symon said. “I love a good old-fashioned culinary showdown. It doesn’t matter if it’s pork, chicken, or ribs, there is nothing better than getting over the grill or smoker in the summertime to show off your skills while interacting with the dedicated fanbase that bring these BBQ contests to life.”

How to Stream the “BBQ USA” premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the “BBQ USA” premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options