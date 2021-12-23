 Skip to Content
HBO Max

How to Watch the ‘Beforeigners’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“Beforeigners,” a Max Original sci-fi drama finally returns after its successful first season. Season two features a long list of new international cast members. The second season premiere will be available to stream on HBO Max on Thursday, December 23 with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Beforeigners’

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Since last December, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. However, they do have a way to save. if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

About ‘Beforeigners’

The first season of “Beforeigners” began with a murder in Oslo, and it was soon revealed that the mystery spanned multiple countries and centuries. In the second season, Krista Kosonen and Nicolai Cleve Broch reunite as Alfhildr and Lars, the iconic police detective duo. The trailer teases that “the past catches up with us all.”

Paul Kaye, Ann Akinjirin, Jade Anouka, Billy Postlethwaite, Hedda Stiernstedt, and Philip Rosch are joining the cast for the second season. Tobias Santelmann plays the role of Olav the Holy once again.

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”

