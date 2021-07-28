How to Watch the ‘Behind the Music’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

MTV’s iconic series Behind the Music returns with brand-new episodes plus a selection from the vault of the best of the original series remastered and updated for today’s audiences with new one-on-one artist interviews.

The classic show gave fans a look into the inner workings of their favorite songs and artists. The revival will be exclusive to Paramount+.

How to Watch the Premiere of Behind the Music Online For Free

More About Behind the Music

Artists and air dates confirmed for the first installment of “Behind the Music” include:

Ricky Martin: July 29

LL Cool J: July 29

Huey Lewis: August 5

Busta Rhymes: August 12

Duran Duran: August 19

New Kids On The Block: August 26

Bret Michaels: September 2

Fat Joe: September 9

The second half of the season will feature the previously announced Jennifer Lopez episode, as well as other superstar names to be released at a later date. The series joins several new additions to the Paramount+ slate of music docuseries, including some of the most influential and storied music franchises such as Unplugged and Storytellers.

When Are New Episodes of Behind the Music Released?

The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Thursday, July 29, with new episodes released every following Thursday.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

A subscription to Paramount+ is available for $4.99 / month, or $49.99 / year ($4.17 / month).

Does Behind the Music Cost Extra to Stream on Paramount+?

Behind the Music is included in your Paramount+ subscription without an additional fee.

On What Devices Can I Stream Behind the Music?

You can stream Behind the Music on all devices that Paramount+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

How Many Times Can I Stream Behind the Music?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Paramount+, you can continue to stream the show as often as you would like.

Can I Watch Behind the Music Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Paramount+ on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.