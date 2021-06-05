How to Watch The 2021 Belmont Stakes Live For Free Without Cable

The third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, is here. While we don’t have a horse that can win the crown this year, there’s still prize money and bragging rights up for grabs. Bob Baffert will not be attending this year’s Stakes, as he remains suspended due to an ongoing investigation into his horse Medina Spirit’s post-Kentucky Derby drug test. Spirit won the Kentucky Derby but that victory has been mired in controversy since then.

How to Watch the Belmont Stakes without Cable

When: Saturday, June 5

TV: NBC, NBC Sports Network

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Essential Quality, trained by Brad Cox, opens as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the 2021 Belmont Stakes ahead of Preakness winner Rombauer (3-1). Hot Dog Charlie (7-2,) Known Agenda (6-1,) and Rock Your World (9-2,) follow the two favorites as far as betting odds are concerned. Here’s how the horses will line up for the 2021 Belmont Stakes:

2021 Belmont Stakes Post Positions

Bourbonic Essential Quality Rombauer Hot Rod Charlie France Go de Ina Known Agenda Rock Your World Overtook

