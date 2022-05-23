How to Watch the ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Mid-Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s hard to follow the tremendous success of a cultural landmark series like “Breaking Bad”, but spinoff show “Better Call Saul” is about as close as you can get. Following the complex path of Jimmy McGill’s evolution into Saul Goodman, the midseason finale for the sixth and final season promises a twist of an ending that will leave fans hyped for Part 2. Airing on Monday, May 23, you can stream “Better Call Saul” with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Better Call Saul’ Midseason Finale

When: Monday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET TV: AMC

AMC Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The episode will also be available to stream on AMC+.

About ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Season 6 has been a test of patience and cunning for Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn). As they make their way with cautious deliberations and planning, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) has been burning through a globe-hopping revenge tour, trying to keep the family business afloat after his uncle Hector’s stroke. It’s been an especially trying season for Kim; her career as a lawyer growing more addled as her relationship with Jimmy deepens.

With Vince Gilligan back at the wheel, the attorney’s story is fast approaching an epic conclusion. The gap between the upcoming mid-season finale and the start of part two of season 6 will leave fans guessing and reeling from the secrets Dalton refused to spoil. “[It’s] going to leave everybody with their mouths open for sure,” he said in an interview. “When I read it, I jumped up and down in Albuquerque I was like, ‘oh my god, I can’t believe what happened.’ That’s the truth.”

The midseason finale of “Better Call Saul” airs Monday, May 23rd on AMC, and will likely answer many questions about Jimmy and Kim’s scheme to take down Howard. With luck, D-Day will live up to Kim’s expectations as well, since she’s given up a significant opportunity in order to see it through. No matter how the midseason finale concludes, it’s sure to have lasting consequences for part two. Watch “Better Call Saul” with an AMC+ subscription.

All Live TV Streaming Options