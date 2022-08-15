 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

After seven years of waiting, Slippin’ Jimmy may finally get what’s coming to him. AMC’s “Breaking Bad” prequel series “Better Call Saul” airs its series finale on Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. ET, connecting past and future events and concluding the story of America’s favorite defense lawyer. Get ready for closing statements and don’t miss a single second of the drama with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale

The series is also available with a subscription to AMC+.

About ‘Better Call Saul’

Years before he broke bad, New Mexico’s top bus bench lawyer had yet to earn his (quite colorful) stripes. Jimmy McGill contended with an unruly brother sick suffering from a fictional ailment, drug dealers with a vendetta, and speedbumps in his law career. With wily determination, he was been willing to do what was necessary to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes. As Saul Goodman, he helped the criminal underworld get ahead, but now he’s trying to keep his head low even as echoes from his old life come back to tempt him.

Better Call Saul

February 8, 2015

Six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”.

The series finale finds Jimmy (or is it Saul? Or maybe Gene?) back to his old ways of con games and criminality. When his newest partner’s in the can and the police have been notified of Saul’s return, he’s on the run again. His lost love has turned herself in, suggesting he do the same, but things never go the way they’re supposed to in the “Breaking Bad” universe. As his story comes to a close, the fate of Jimmy McGill and all of his alter egos hang in the balance.

How to Stream the ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Better Call Saul” series finale using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: AMC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AMC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: AMC + 15 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: AMC + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AMC + 31 Top Cable Channels

"Better Call Saul" Series Finale Promo:

