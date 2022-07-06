How to Watch the ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Let the competition begin! CBS’s long-running competition series “Big Brother” is back with an all-new group of houseguests for Season 24. The newest season of the reality series premiere on Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c. The fun kicks off with a 90-minute episode and you can watch all of the house guest shenanigans with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Premiere

When: Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You will also be able to stream the show on Paramount+.

About ‘Big Brother’

“Big Brother” features a group of people living together in one house. The house is filled with cameras for a 24/7 look at what goes on inside. Each week, they will vote one person out of the house until just one contestant is left standing. The winner takes home the grand prize of $500,000.

The Season 24 premiere features a live move-in as the houseguests settle into their new home and get acquainted with each other.

At this point, the “Big Brother” Season 24 houseguests have not been announced yet, so be sure to tune in to meet everyone when the new season begins. As always, Julie Chen Moonves will host the show. On Twitter, she has been teasing a beach theme for this season.

We’re less than a week away from the premiere of #BB24 🎉🎉🎉 Who’s excited?! Is it just me?! 👀🤗 pic.twitter.com/f2R5NXLk5P — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) June 30, 2022

After the season premiere, new episodes will air on CBS on Wednesdays at 8/7c, Thursdays at 9/8c, and Sundays at 8/7c. Don’t miss the two-hour season 24 finale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8/7c.

On Paramount+, you can stream episodes live and on-demand, as well as tune in to the 24/7 live stream. You can watch the premiere live on CBS or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, or you can stream episodes on-demand on the CBS app.

How to Stream the ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Big Brother” live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

