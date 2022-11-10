How to Watch ‘The Big Brunch’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If you’re a fan of cooking shows, you won’t want to miss the new HBO Max Original series, “The Big Brunch.” Follow along as a diverse group of chefs puts their skills to the test. “Schitt's Creek” star Dan Levy created the exciting competition series and also hosts and judges it. The first three episodes drop on Thursday, Nov. 10 with three more releasing on Thursday, Nov. 17. On Thursday, Nov. 24, the remaining two episodes will be available to stream. You can begin watching the new series this week with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘The Big Brunch’

“The Big Brunch” gives 10 undiscovered yet gifted chefs a shot at a $300,000 cash prize to help them accomplish their dreams of opening their own businesses or restaurants. The chefs are tasked primarily with creating delicious brunch items, allowing them quite a bit of creative freedom. Competitors have unique backgrounds, which gives them the opportunity to whip up something special to help them stand out among their rivals.

Along the way, viewers will get a glimpse at the contestants’ pasts and learn where they hope to go with their skills in the future. Whoever wins that impressive grand prize will get a major leg up in their careers and finally get the chance to pursue cooking at a whole new level.

Levy is joined by a talented chef Sohla El-Waylly and experienced restaurateur Will Guidara.

