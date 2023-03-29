How to Watch ‘The Big Door Prize’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Anything is possible, right? But what if you had the opportunity to find out beyond a shadow of a doubt what your actual, full potential really was. Would you do it? That’s the premise of the new comedy series “The Big Door Prize” coming to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 29. The residents of a small town find a machine that tells them what their lives could be, but one man isn’t convinced. You can watch The Big Door Prize: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘The Big Door Prize’ Series Premiere

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Dusty Hubbard (O’Dowd), a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions - based on the machine’s printouts - and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought.

While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Dennis), indulges in the dream that there’s something bigger out there for her. Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.

