How to Watch ‘The Big Door Prize’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Anything is possible, right? But what if you had the opportunity to find out beyond a shadow of a doubt what your actual, full potential really was. Would you do it? That’s the premise of the new comedy series “The Big Door Prize” coming to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 29. The residents of a small town find a machine that tells them what their lives could be, but one man isn’t convinced. You can watch The Big Door Prize: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.
About ‘The Big Door Prize’ Series Premiere
Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Dusty Hubbard (O’Dowd), a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions - based on the machine’s printouts - and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought.
While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Dennis), indulges in the dream that there’s something bigger out there for her. Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.
Can you watch ‘The Big Door Prize’ Series Premiere for free?
Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Big Door Prize: Season 1 on Apple TV+.
Can you watch ‘The Big Door Prize’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download The Big Door Prize: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Big Door Prize’ Series Premiere?
You can watch The Big Door Prize: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Big Door Prize’ Series Premiere Trailer
The Big Door Prize: Season 1March 28, 2023
A small town is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears, promising to reveal everyone's true potential. Soon residents start changing jobs, rethinking relationships, and questioning long-held beliefs—all in pursuit of a better future.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.