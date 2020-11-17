How to Watch the ‘Big Sky’ Series Premiere Live Online for Free

Famed TV writer and show creator David E. Kelley is making his way back to a broadcast network with his new series, “Big Sky.” The highly anticipated show is one of a handful of other scripted shows that have been able to debut despite the advent of COVID-19. The season premiere airs tonight on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the ‘Big Sky’ Season Premiere

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17 @ 10 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on Hulu With Live TV

Staring Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and John Carroll Lynch, “Big Sky” is based off a book series by C.J. Box called “The Highway.” The mystery drama “revolves around Jenny, her estranged husband, Det. Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), and his colleague, Det. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury). In the opener, Jenny discovers that Cody and Cassie are having an affair, throwing her life — and her friendship with Cassie — into a tailspin,” the New York Post reports. Things only get more tense, as two sisters are kidnapped while driving along a remote Montana highway and professional and personal lives clash.

“It definitely has an eerie vibe around it and is full of suspense,” Katheryn Winnick, who plays Jenny stated. “All that drama and quirkiness; you never know in which direction the characters will go. I think the audience will be pleasantly surprised how it all unfolds.”

“Big Sky” is David E. Kelley’s return to broadcast network television since he created “Big Little Lies” for HBO. He is the brains behind mega hits such as “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal” and “Picket Fences.”

How to Stream the ‘Big Sky’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Big Sky” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options