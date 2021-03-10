How to Watch the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile

With Purdue sneaking into the top four of the final standings, there will be a lot of high hopes coming into the Big Ten Tournament this week before the Sunday Championship game. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Big Ten’s Men’s Basketball Championship

When: Begins Wednesday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network & CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Despite a 70-64 loss in Sunday’s Michigan State game, the Wolverines are unofficially projected to be a No. 1 seed. Illinois is another projected No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 seeds: Iowa and Ohio State.

If your adrenaline is already spiked, here’s a list of all the tournament games leading up to the Big Ten Championship Tournament on Sunday, March 14th at 3:30pm ET on CBS.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Minnesota | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Nebraska | 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. on BTN

Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner | 2 p.m. on BTN

Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana | 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner | 9 p.m. on BTN

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 a.m. on BTN

Game 8: No. 4 Purdue vs. Game 4 winner | 2 p.m. on BTN

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Game 10: No. 3 Iowa vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. on BTN

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game — Sunday, March 14

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS

How to Stream the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Big Ten Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, and Sling TV.