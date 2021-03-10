How to Watch the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile
With Purdue sneaking into the top four of the final standings, there will be a lot of high hopes coming into the Big Ten Tournament this week before the Sunday Championship game. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the Big Ten’s Men’s Basketball Championship
- When: Begins Wednesday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network & CBS
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Despite a 70-64 loss in Sunday’s Michigan State game, the Wolverines are unofficially projected to be a No. 1 seed. Illinois is another projected No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 seeds: Iowa and Ohio State.
If your adrenaline is already spiked, here’s a list of all the tournament games leading up to the Big Ten Championship Tournament on Sunday, March 14th at 3:30pm ET on CBS.
First round — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Minnesota | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Nebraska | 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Second round — Thursday, March 11
Game 3: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. on BTN
Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner | 2 p.m. on BTN
Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana | 6:30 p.m. on BTN
Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner | 9 p.m. on BTN
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 a.m. on BTN
Game 8: No. 4 Purdue vs. Game 4 winner | 2 p.m. on BTN
Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. on BTN
Game 10: No. 3 Iowa vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. on BTN
Semifinals — Saturday, March 13
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game — Sunday, March 14
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS
How to Stream the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Big Ten Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, and Sling TV.
