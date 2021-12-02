How to Watch RuPaul’s ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’ Premiere Online Without Cable

RuPaul is helping everyone get into the holiday spirit in a new movie, which puts a fun twist on a classic. “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” features an impressive cast with RuPaul starring, along with 20 former “RuPaul's Drag Race” contestants. It premieres on VH1 on Thursday, December 2 at 9/8c, You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’

When: Thursday, December 2 at 9/8c

TV: VH1

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’

VH1 calls “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” “the draggiest Christmas movie ever made.” In the film, a big-city journalist heads to a small, Christmas-loving town for a story. However, she gets involved in a “Winter Ball” competition with the town’s housewives, where one woman is attempting to put an end to the town’s holiday festivities. Could all this drama and one holiday-hater cancel Christmas?

The largest cast of queens in non-Drag Race history comes together this holiday season. Starring alongside RuPaul are the following personalities:

Brooke Lynn Hates

Chad Michaels

Ginger Minj

Gottmilk

Heidi N Closet

Jan

Jaymes Mansfield

Kelly Mantle

Kimora Blac

Kylie Sonique Love

Laganja Estranja

Latrice Royale

Manila Luzon

Mayhem Miller

Morgan McMichaels

Pandora Boxx

Peppermint

Victoria Parker

Raven

Rock M. Sakura

How to Stream ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” live on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.