The Bitch Who Stole Christmas VH1

How to Watch RuPaul’s ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’ Premiere Online Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

RuPaul is helping everyone get into the holiday spirit in a new movie, which puts a fun twist on a classic. “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” features an impressive cast with RuPaul starring, along with 20 former “RuPaul's Drag Race” contestants. It premieres on VH1 on Thursday, December 2 at 9/8c, You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’

About ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’

VH1 calls “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” “the draggiest Christmas movie ever made.” In the film, a big-city journalist heads to a small, Christmas-loving town for a story. However, she gets involved in a “Winter Ball” competition with the town’s housewives, where one woman is attempting to put an end to the town’s holiday festivities. Could all this drama and one holiday-hater cancel Christmas?

The largest cast of queens in non-Drag Race history comes together this holiday season. Starring alongside RuPaul are the following personalities:

  • Brooke Lynn Hates
  • Chad Michaels
  • Ginger Minj
  • Gottmilk
  • Heidi N Closet
  • Jan
  • Jaymes Mansfield
  • Kelly Mantle
  • Kimora Blac
  • Kylie Sonique Love
  • Laganja Estranja
  • Latrice Royale
  • Manila Luzon
  • Mayhem Miller
  • Morgan McMichaels
  • Pandora Boxx
  • Peppermint
  • Victoria Parker
  • Raven
  • Rock M. Sakura

How to Stream ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” live on VH1 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
VH1^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: VH1 + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: VH1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: VH1

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

