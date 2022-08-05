How to Watch the ‘Black Bird’ Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Sometimes you have to go in deeper if you want to get out. The Apple TV+ limited series crime drama “Black Bird” winds to a close with its finale pitting under-cover inmate James Keene against supposed serial killer Larry Hall. With time running out, Keene scrambles for the information that he needs that could not only get him out of prison but save his life as well. Tune in for the thrilling conclusion on Friday, Aug. 5 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch the ‘Black Bird’ Season Finale

About ‘Black Bird’

Jason Keene (Taron Edgerton, “Kingsman: The Secret Service”) is an ex-football player with his hands in some dirty pockets. When the FBI brings him down for drug and firearms possession, the policeman’s son is given the chance at a deal that could see him back on the streets.

Unfortunately, one of the terms is convincing a suspected serial killer in a super-max prison to give up the goods on alleged victims. As the series comes to a close, Keene needs to figure out if Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser, “Cruella”) is making up stories, or if he really is the monster he claims to be.

Black Bird July 7, 2022 As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.

The six-episode series is based on Keene’s autobiographical novel “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption.” Adapted by Denis Lehane, he adds the same subtle complexity of his other hit crime dramas “Mystic River” and “The Wire.” The series is also notable as one of the final roles of Ray Liotta, star of a number of contemporary classics including “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams.”

Can You Stream ‘Black Bird’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the finale with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Existing subscribers will have access to the last episode on Friday, August 5.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Black Bird’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com