How to Watch the ‘Black Bird’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you think you could be in danger, you already are. Inspired by true events, Apple TV+ premieres its new six-episode crime drama “Black Bird.” Sent to prison for skirting the law, a cop’s son must make the deal of his life to help keep a serial killer behind bars and return a semblance of order to his world. Watch the suspense start to build on Friday, July 8 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch the Premiere of ‘Black Bird’

About ‘Black Bird’

Football hero and cop’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is living the good life when he’s arrested for drug and firearm possession. Facing ten years in jail with no chance for parole, he’s given a chance at redemption and a way out. Sent to an institution for the criminally insane, Keene must befriend Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) and get him to confess to a series of murders before the killer has a chance to make parole. Now Keene must navigate the deadly minefield of a maximum-security prison while trying to discern if Hall is telling lies or truly is a monster.

Based on the autobiographical novel “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene, the six-episode limited series was adapted by Dennis Lehane of “Mystic River” and “The Wire” fame. Along with Egerton and Hauser, the show also stars Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller, Sepideh Moafi as Lauren McCauley, and the late Ray Liotta as Jimmy Keene’s father, Big Jim Keene. The first two episodes of Season 1 will be released on Friday, July 8 with the remaining episodes arriving on Apple TV+ each Friday until the finale on August 5.

Can You Stream ‘Black Bird’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Existing subscribers will have access to the show on Friday, July 8.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Black Bird’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

