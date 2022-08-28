How to Watch ‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ Series Premiere Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

PBS is bringing all of the drama, intrigue, and scandal of the court of Henry VIII to your TV. “The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” is a three-part series that focuses on the Tudor court and the secrets that lie within. The show will mix documentary filmmaking with dramatic reenactment in an attempt to fully realize the scope of the conflict within the Boleyn family and especially including King Henry’s second wife, Anne. You can watch the series premiere on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ Season Premiere

When: Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET TV: PBS

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’

“The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” is a three-part series that will examine the rise and fall of the Boleyn family. The clan was extremely prominent in England, reaching its peak when Anne became the second wife of King Henry VIII. Obsessed with producing a male heir to the throne, Henry cast a wide net in his search for a suitable match.

The show will use primary documents from the time, some written by the Boleyns themselves, to share a story full of love, sex, and betrayal as the family struggles for power within the English aristocracy. Audiences will get an unfettered look into the often-romanticized politics of Renaissance-era England. Family patriarch Thomas Boleyn had extreme ambitions for all of his children and tried more than one scheme to infiltrate the Tudor court.

“The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” will offer a unique mix of documentary-style filmmaking alongside dramatic reenactments of the events as they are being told. Members of historical academia narrate the show, interspersed with scenes performed by actors. The cast includes Elizabeth McCafferty as Mary Boleyn, Max Dowler as Thomas Boleyn, and Rafaelle Cohen as Anne Boleyn, among others.

Can You Stream ‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ For Free?

Yes! In fact, since the show is airing on PBS, you’ll have to work pretty hard to pay for it. You can stream “The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV Stream, or simply hook up an antenna to your TV and watch it live for free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ on DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

