Hulu

How to Watch the 2022 Bonnaroo Music Festival Live For Free Without Cable

Joshua Thiede

Back for the first time in two years, the Bonnaroo Music Festival is bringing some of the best musical acts in the world to Hulu. With select performances from multiple stages available live for subscribers, Hulu will be the place for music fans over the next three days. You can catch the best of Bonnaroo June 16-19 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the 2022 Bonnaroo Music Festival

About the 2022 Bonnaroo Music Festival

Campers make their way to Great Stage Park for the return of Bonnaroo, a four-night, six-stage music festival featuring the likes of Tool, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly and more. Partnering with Hulu, concert fans not only gain livingroom-side seats to select shows but also exclusive backstage access and special footage only available to subscribers. On June 16 Hulu will feature a single stream for opening night, with two separate feeds Friday through Sunday.

The streamer’s presentation of the acclaimed festival will not be available for on-demand viewing, so the only way to watch the performances is live.

For the first time ever, Hulu’s joint venture with live entertainment companies C3 Presents and Live Nation gives concert enthusiasts access to not just Bonnaroo but three events throughout 2022. In addition to the Great Stage Park event, Hulu subscribers can also look forward to Lollapalooza July 20-31, featuring performances by Metallica, Green Day, Doja Cat and Jazmine Sullivan, amongst others. In addition, Austin City Limit’s two-week schedule runs from October 7 through 16 hosting artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, SZA, Lil Nas X and many more.

Check out the scheduled acts for Bonnaroo on Hulu

Can You Stream the 2022 Bonnaroo Music Festival for Free?

New subscribers can watch the 2022 Bonnaroo Music Festival for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. Current subscribers can begin streaming at 5:00 pm central time on June 16.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the 2022 Bonnaroo Music Festival on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the Bonnaroo Music Festival Trailer

