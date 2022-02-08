How to Watch ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 7 Finale

Finally stepping out from Darth Vader’s shadow, the laconic, armor-clad bounty hunter at last gets some time in the Star Wars spotlight. Fett, played by Temuera Morrison in Lucasfilm’s “Attack of the Clones” (2002), was reintroduced during the second season of “The Mandalorian.”

Having somehow survived his unceremonious dunking into Sarlacc, the seven episodes of the “Book of Boba Fett” connect the dots between his triumphant (and gory) escape from the pit, his replacing of Jabba the Hutt as mob boss, and everything that happened in between. Watch the conclusion of “The Book of Boba Fett” season one on on Wednesday, February 9th with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Finale

When: Wednesday, February 9th at 3:00 a.m. EST

Where: Disney+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Directors Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez have fit a lot of answers into “The Book of Boba Fett” since its December 29 debut back in 2021. We’ve seen Boba’s growing relation with the Tusken Raiders, his encounters with the marauding Pyke Syndicate, and his impressive fight against the Wookiee, Black Krrsantan. Episode 5 took a diversionary step sideways, moving away from Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) and Boba Fett (Morrison) to revisit Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the protagonist from “The Mandalorian” 2019).

In doing so, “The Book of Boba Fett” explores Mandalorian culture in an almost academic way. It juxtaposes Fett’s comfort and reliance on building a new clan with the more superstitious commitment Djarin has towards keeping in the good graces of his fading clan. You can watch the Season Finale of “The Book of Boba Fett” exclusively on Disney+. As always, the Boba Fett episode’s release date is on a Wednesday, with the final episode airing on February 9th. Be sure to have a subscription to Disney+ so you don’t miss the finale!

