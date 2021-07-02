How to Watch ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Premiere Without Going to Theaters, Exclusively on Peacock

The Boss Baby: Family Business is now available on Peacock for no additional charge, the same day it hits theaters. To stream The Boss Baby 2, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How to Watch “The Boss Baby 2” Online

When: Available Now

Where: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch with Peacock Premium

About The Boss Baby: Family Business

About The Boss Baby: Family Business How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost? Can You Stream The Boss Baby 2 For Free?

Can You Stream The Boss Baby 2 For Free? When is Boss Baby 2 Release Date?

When is Boss Baby 2 Release Date? Does The Boss Baby: Family Business Cost Extra to Stream on Peacock?

Does The Boss Baby: Family Business Cost Extra to Stream on Peacock? How Many Times Can You Stream The Boss Baby: Family Business?

How Many Times Can You Stream The Boss Baby: Family Business? Can You Download The Boss Baby: Family Business Offline?

Can You Download The Boss Baby: Family Business Offline? What Devices Can I Use to Stream The Boss Baby: Family Business?

About The Boss Baby: Family Business

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers, Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin), have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad and Ted is a hedge fund CEO, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart seven-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.

When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

The Boss Baby: Family Business July 1, 2021 The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream The Boss Baby 2 For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

The Boss Baby: Family Business will be released on Peacock on July 2nd, the same day it hits theaters.

Does The Boss Baby: Family Business Cost Extra to Stream on Peacock?

The Boss Baby: Family Business is included in your Peacock Premium subscription without an additional fee.

How Many Times Can You Stream The Boss Baby: Family Business?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Peacock Premium, you can continue to stream the movie as often as you would like.

Can You Download The Boss Baby: Family Business Offline?

If you upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, you can download The Boss Baby: Family Business offline.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream The Boss Baby: Family Business?

You can stream Peacock on a wide-range of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, which just launched Peacock on their streaming platform.

You can stream The Boss Baby: Family Business on all devices that Peacock is available including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV (via AirPlay), Xfinity Flex, and Xfinity X1.

Boss Baby 2 Trailer

Cast of Boss Baby 2