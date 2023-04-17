How to Watch ‘The Breakfast Club’ Radio Show TV Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

BET is set to reenter the realm of daily television with a new simulcast of iconic radio show “The Breakfast Club.” The show will feature renowned DJs Envy and Charlamagne Tha God from iHeartMedia’s New York’s Power 105.1, with a one-hour edition broadcast daily from Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. ET starting on Monday, April 17. This thrilling entry into daytime TV is sure to leave a lasting impression. You can watch BET with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'The Breakfast Club' Radio Show TV Premiere

Through these episodes, viewers can experience exclusive celebrity interviews and meaningful conversations with iconic figures, along with updates on the latest entertainment news, all tied together with the signature wit and hilarity that The Breakfast Club is renowned for.

“What began as a daily morning radio show over a decade ago in New York City, has now become a cultural beacon across America,” said John Sykes, iHeartMedia’s President, Entertainment Enterprises. “This new partnership with BET will expand the radio show’s reach to millions more watching on this iconic television network.”

The show will also air on VH1 and the past week’s episodes will be available to stream on BET+ the following Sunday.

Can you watch 'The Breakfast Club' Radio Show TV Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch BET on Philo.

You can watch ‘The Breakfast Club’ Radio Show TV Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Breakfast Club' Radio Show TV Premiere?

You can watch BET on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Breakfast Club' Radio Show TV Premiere Trailer