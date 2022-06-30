How to Watch ‘The Bridge’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The competition is about to heat up as the second season of HBO Max’s original reality series, “The Bridge” comes to the service this week. With a tough challenge to complete, the competitors must put their mental and physical strengths to the test live never before. All eight episodes drop exclusively on the streaming service on Thursday, June 30. You can stream “The Bridge” on HBO Max with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Bridge’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Thursday, June 30

Thursday, June 30 TV: HBO Max

HBO Max Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘The Bridge’

“The Bridge” Season 2 takes place in the rainforests of the South China Sea. In the second season, two groups of contestants will be tasked with building a 1,000-foot bridge in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay. They begin on the shore and must make it across the water to Fortune Rock, which is where the grand prize is waiting. However, before the competition begins, they have no idea what’s ahead; they simply know they’re taking on a huge challenge.

The contestants come from all different backgrounds and whether or not they know what it takes to construct a bridge, they must work together to get the job done for a chance to walk away with a cash prize. The bridge must be completed within a specific amount of time and to make it even more interesting, the teams have access to limited building materials.

James McAvoy narrates the series and AJ Odudu serves as host, while Aldo Kane will be the show’s adventure expert.