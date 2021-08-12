How to Watch the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Final Season Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Brooklyn Nine-Nine kicks off its eighth and final season with a bang. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8th and Final Season Premiere

When: Thursday, August 12, at 8 pm ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Captain, Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. In this final season of the series, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.

Rounding out the ensemble is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumera), who has a passion for organization and a weakness for dork dancing; Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a mountain of a man whose most powerful muscle is his sweet heart; Jake’s best friend and human puppy-dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio); and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz).

Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skills as police officers is their ability to make a passable pot of coffee. Nine-Nine originally started life as a Fox show but moved to NBC after season 5, where it has aired since.

How to Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options