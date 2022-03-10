How to Watch the ‘Bust Down’ Series Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

There’s something inherently comedic about being unable to escape the mundanity of living in the middle. You’re not especially successful, but you’re not broke either; you’re just taking life day by day. Such is the fate of Kerman, Knight, Jay, and Redd in the new original comedy on Peacock. The upcoming series “Bust Down” is inspired by the real-life chemistry and shenanigans of the four friends. Working dead-end jobs while living dead-end lives has never been funnier. Watch the premiere on Thursday, March 10 with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

How to Watch ‘Bust Down’ Series Premiere

When: Thursday, March 10

Thursday, March 10 Where: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Peacock subscription.

About ‘Bust Down’

The heart of “Bust Down” is the undying friendship between its four main characters, but the premise, too, is set up to match the humorously hopeless tone of the show. The four work a stagnant job at the Diamondback Casino in Gary, Ind., and the story is inspired by the many soul-sucking, will-sapping jobs in middle America. The season consists of six 30-minute episodes of the four friends navigating the painfully boring obstacles of the workplace and witnessing typical domestic disputes. The mind-numbingly corporate backdrop gives off a similar vibe to The Office (2005).

Director Richie Keen wanted to encourage organic conversations between the four leads, where each character is a hyperbolic version of the real-life actor bringing them to life. Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd are also executive producing the project, alongside Lorne Michaels, Hilary Marx, Andrew Singer, and Keen.

“Bust Down” is a show about nonsense, rife with jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated. It’s very much inspired by the bad choices we all naturally make when our only real response is to laugh. Watch the show when it premieres on Thursday March 10, and circle back to stream it again any time you want with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream the ‘Bust Down’ Premiere For Free?

Peacock does not currently offer a free trial. Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or the ad-free tier for just $4.99 per month. Peacock’s free tier doesn’t offer access to Peacock Originals, including “Bust Down,” so a paid subscription is required to stream the new series.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV