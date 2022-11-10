How to Watch ‘The Calling’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Famed American crime and legal drama producer David E. Kelley is bringing a new show to Peacock. “The Calling” will premiere exclusively on Thursday, Nov. 10. and follows Avraham (Avi) Avraham, a detective with the NYPD. Though many of his jaded colleagues dismiss him as naïve, Avi’s faith in humanity persists through the darkest hours that a police detective could possibly see. Can Avi maintain his faith and effectively execute his duties to the people of New York at the same time? Watch “The Calling” with a Subscription to Peacock and see for yourself!
How to Watch ‘The Calling’ Series Premiere
- When: Thursday, Nov. 10
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘The Calling’
“The Calling” is an adaptation of the Israeli crime drama “The Missing File.” It tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose fundamental willingness to believe in his fellow humans is his superpower when it comes to determining the truth. Avi is led by a deeply-rooted sense of spirituality and firm religious principles, but he is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.
“Dror Mishani wrote a riveting and emotionally complicated series of books, the center of which is Avraham. Avi is a deeply mysterious, spiritual, and compelling detective unlike any protagonist I’ve encountered before,” said producer David E. Kelley. “Jeff Wilbusch brings him to rich and hypnotic life in front of the camera, and behind the camera Barry Levinson is… Barry Levinson. What a privilege to have him at the helm. Add Hans Zimmer to the mix, and the final product is something we hope thrills, moves, and instills a bit of hope in the audience.”
Can You Stream ‘The Calling’ Series Premiere For Free?
If you have not already subscribed to Peacock, yes! Peacock offers a seven-day free trial to its Premium service for all new customers.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Calling’ on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
