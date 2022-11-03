How to Watch ‘The Capture’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
The ability of average users to manipulate video is greater than ever before. Thanks to “deep fake” technology, a few simple edits can make a video show whatever its editor wants it to show. This technology is at the center of Peacock’s “The Capture,” which is gearing up to launch its second season on Thursday, Nov. 3. The series follows Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carey as she attempts to disprove a deep fake that could have disastrous consequences for the U.K. and the world. You can watch the second season of “The Capture” with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘The Capture’
- When: Thursday, Nov. 3
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘The Capture’
Season 2 of “The Capture” will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics, all by shadowy figures operating under a cloak of internet anonymity. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?
Escalating from the CCTV thriller of season 1, the six-episode season 2 run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deep fake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media. “The Capture” stars Holliday Granger, Cavan Clerkin, Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, and many more.
Can You Stream ‘The Capture’ For Free?
If you are not subscribed to Peacock already, yes! Peacock offers a seven-day free trial of its service for new customers.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Capture’ on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.Sign Up