How to Watch ‘The Capture’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The ability of average users to manipulate video is greater than ever before. Thanks to “deep fake” technology, a few simple edits can make a video show whatever its editor wants it to show. This technology is at the center of Peacock’s “The Capture,” which is gearing up to launch its second season on Thursday, Nov. 3. The series follows Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carey as she attempts to disprove a deep fake that could have disastrous consequences for the U.K. and the world. You can watch the second season of “The Capture” with a Subscription to Peacock.

Season 2 of “The Capture” will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics, all by shadowy figures operating under a cloak of internet anonymity. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

Escalating from the CCTV thriller of season 1, the six-episode season 2 run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deep fake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media. “The Capture” stars Holliday Granger, Cavan Clerkin, Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, and many more.

