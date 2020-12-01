How to Watch the ‘Catfish’ Season 8 Premiere Live Online For Free Without Cable

Reminding us that nothing is ever as it seems on the internet is yet another season of Catfish. With people staying at home and utilizing the internet now more than ever, the new second installment of season eight will explore and get to the bottom of even more sketchy virtual relationships. The new season of Catfish premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

How to Watch the ‘Catfish’ Live Online

When: Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: MTV

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are back for yet another round of internet ghost busting. Picking up from where they left off earlier this year, the pair continues with season eight, which takes place entirely remotely.

“Being at home the past few months has given me a new appreciation for the importance of physical experience and human contact… I’ve realized, as many of us have, that when you are isolated from others, any form of human contact and communication can carry a great deal of meaning. It has served to further my understanding and appreciation of the relationships we uncover on the show and deepen the intrigue of each episode,” Schulman told Variety back in July.

The new episode hits the ground running. It follows “Eric who fell hard for sexy Lianna but despite living nearby, she was a no-show to meet up three times. Nev and Kamie try to help Eric get answers but as they dig, they uncover a rabbit hole that runs deeper than they could have imagined.”

How to Stream “Catfish” Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Catfish live on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options