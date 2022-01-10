How to Watch the CFP National Championship MegaCast Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

For the eighth consecutive year, the ESPN family of networks will play host to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, the SEC Network, and the ESPN app will all have unique perspectives of the game, each with its own charm. Here’s when, where, and how you can watch each and every stream of the College Football Playoff National Title game.

Below is a list of every feed along with the corresponding channel it will air on:

ESPN: Main Feed - Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.

Main Feed - Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. ESPN2: Film Room with Jimbo Fisher - watch all the action alongside Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who defeated Alabama earlier this season.

Film Room with Jimbo Fisher - watch all the action alongside Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who defeated Alabama earlier this season. ESPNU : Command Center - a multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.

: Command Center - a multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action. ESPNEWS: SkyCast - features Anish Shroff and Kelly Stouffer providing commentary and context out of commercial breaks before throwing back to the sounds of the game. Additionally, the Skycam viewing option will also be available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Verizon.

SkyCast - features Anish Shroff and Kelly Stouffer providing commentary and context out of commercial breaks before throwing back to the sounds of the game. Additionally, the Skycam viewing option will also be available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Verizon. SEC Network : Georgia and Alabama Hometown Radio

: Georgia and Alabama Hometown Radio ESPN Deportes: Spanish-Language broadcast

Spanish-Language broadcast ESPN App: Georgia Hometown radio Alabama Hometown radio SkyCast Halftime Bands “All-22” (a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop. Commentary will be provided by the ESPN Radio broadcast.)



There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the College Football National Championship Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.