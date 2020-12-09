How to Watch ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Live For Free Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

The Challenge returns for its 36th season with “The Challenge: Double Agents” premiering tonight, December 9th at 8pm on MTV.

How to Live Stream The Challenge

When: Wednesday, December 9th at 8pm ET

TV: MTV

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

According to MTV, The Challenge: Double Agents returns to a partner format with 19 action-packed episodes. The season which was features an espionage thriller featuring 30 of the strongest reality titans from around the globe, who are forced to outsmart each other in a game of secrets, spies and lies for their share of one million dollars.

Familiar faces will return this season including CT, Cory, Wes, Nany and Ashley — who holds the record for most prize money on the show. They will also have competitors from Are You the One?, Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother UK, The Amazing Race, Survivor, Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach, Shipwrecked, America’s Got Talent, WWE NXT, and Ultimate Beastmaster. This season takes place in Iceland, the frigid Arctic Island where they will go head-to-head for a share on the million dollar prize.

How to Stream ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Series Finale

You can stream the “The Challenge” live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the MTV mobile app for iOS and Android or watch on its site.

All Live TV Streaming Options