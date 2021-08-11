How to Watch ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The Challenge returns with another opportunity for 34 competitors to take home a million-dollar prize. MTV revealed season 37’s cast list and theme, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies. The 19-episode season premieres on MTV on Wednesday, August 11. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
How to Watch The Challenge Season 37 Premiere
- When: Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
- TV: MTV
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
The spy theme from The Challenge: Double Agents is back for season 37 of the show, which was filmed in Croatia. Starting out, U.S. competitors will work alongside international agents to compete for the prize. Throughout the season, the game will evolve.
This season’s 15 veterans include:
- Tori Deal
- Nany Gonzalez
- Aneesa Ferreira
- Ashley Mitchell
- Kaycee Clark
- Amanda Garcia
- Big T
- Nelson Thomas
- Cory Wharton
- Josh Martinez
- Kyle Christie
- Fessy Shafaat
- CT Tamburello
- Devin Walker
- Nam Vo
The season 37 rookies are:
- Michaela Bradshaw (Survivor)
- Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor)
- Tacha Akide (Big Brother Naija)
- Emy Alupei (Survivor: Romania)
- Berna Canbeldek (Survivor: Turkey)
- Priscilla Anyabu (Love Island U.S.)
- Tracy Candela (Love Island Germany)
- Bettina Buchanan (Paradise Hotel Sweden)
- Esther Agunbiade (Big Brother Nigeria)
- Lauren Coogan (Love Island U.S.)
- Corey Lay (12 Dates of Christmas)
- Jeremiah White (Love Island U.S.)
- Tommy Sheenan (Survivor)
- Gabo Szabo (Warsaw Shore, Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary)
- Hughie Maughan (Big Brother U.K., Dancing With the Stars U.K.)
- Emmanuel Neagu (Survivor: Romania)
- Logan Sampedro (Survivor: Spain)
- Kelz Dyke (Too Hot to Handle U.K.)
- Renan Hellemans (Ex on the Beach Double Dutch Belgium)
How to Stream The Challenge Season 37 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch The Challenge live on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MTV
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^
$6
|^
$6
|•