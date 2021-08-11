 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Challenge MTV

How to Watch ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

The Challenge returns with another opportunity for 34 competitors to take home a million-dollar prize. MTV revealed season 37’s cast list and theme, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies. The 19-episode season premieres on MTV on Wednesday, August 11. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch The Challenge Season 37 Premiere

The spy theme from The Challenge: Double Agents is back for season 37 of the show, which was filmed in Croatia. Starting out, U.S. competitors will work alongside international agents to compete for the prize. Throughout the season, the game will evolve.

This season’s 15 veterans include:

  • Tori Deal
  • Nany Gonzalez
  • Aneesa Ferreira
  • Ashley Mitchell
  • Kaycee Clark
  • Amanda Garcia
  • Big T
  • Nelson Thomas
  • Cory Wharton
  • Josh Martinez
  • Kyle Christie
  • Fessy Shafaat
  • CT Tamburello
  • Devin Walker
  • Nam Vo

The season 37 rookies are:

  • Michaela Bradshaw (Survivor)
  • Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor)
  • Tacha Akide (Big Brother Naija)
  • Emy Alupei (Survivor: Romania)
  • Berna Canbeldek (Survivor: Turkey)
  • Priscilla Anyabu (Love Island U.S.)
  • Tracy Candela (Love Island Germany)
  • Bettina Buchanan (Paradise Hotel Sweden)
  • Esther Agunbiade (Big Brother Nigeria)
  • Lauren Coogan (Love Island U.S.)
  • Corey Lay (12 Dates of Christmas)
  • Jeremiah White (Love Island U.S.)
  • Tommy Sheenan (Survivor)
  • Gabo Szabo (Warsaw Shore, Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary)
  • Hughie Maughan (Big Brother U.K., Dancing With the Stars U.K.)
  • Emmanuel Neagu (Survivor: Romania)
  • Logan Sampedro (Survivor: Spain)
  • Kelz Dyke (Too Hot to Handle U.K.)
  • Renan Hellemans (Ex on the Beach Double Dutch Belgium)

How to Stream The Challenge Season 37 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch The Challenge live on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MTV^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: MTV + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.